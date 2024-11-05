How Preston College construction department is reducing waste and saving thousands through sustainable practices

In the UK, the construction industry is responsible for generating over 120 million tonnes of waste annually, with a large portion ending up in landfills. At the School of Construction, we've decided it’s time to challenge that norm and adopt more sustainable waste management practices.

The Problem: Cost and Environmental Impact

On average, our School of Construction spends just over £9,000 each year on hardcore skips, most of which are sent to landfill or repurposed externally to the college. Not only does this have a significant financial impact, but it also contributes to harmful CO2 emissions, which directly oppose our college’s sustainability goals.

According to government statistics, around 59% of the UK’s waste is still being sent to landfill, and the construction industry is one of the biggest contributors. Landfilling construction materials like brick, concrete, and stone leads to a loss of valuable resources that could otherwise be repurposed.

Preston College work with Crush and Go

Our Solution: A New Waste Management Plan

As part of our commitment to sustainability, the Construction leadership team is collaborating with Preston College technicians to develop a more effective waste management plan. The primary goals:

Reduce CO2 emissions

Repurpose materials to avoid unnecessary waste

Explore cost-effective disposal and donation options for our waste

The first step of this plan involves working with Crush and Go, a local business specialising in crushing hardcore into MOT Type 1, which can be used for construction projects like roadways and foundations. Repurposing our old bricks and concrete into MOT Type 1 for our microsite and training pods is expected to save the school thousands in the long term, while reducing the waste we send to landfill.

Crusher in use

As Assistant Director of Construction, I am proud to see our team take significant steps toward a more sustainable future. By partnering with Crush and Go, we’re converting materials that would otherwise go to landfill into valuable resources like MOT Type 1 for on-site projects. This initiative not only reduces our CO2 footprint but also exemplifies our commitment to innovation in waste management." — Zac Wilkinson, Assistant Director of Construction at Preston College

What’s Next?

The mindset we’re encouraging is one of innovation and sustainability. We're calling on everyone involved in our school’s operations to think about how we can adapt our processes. Whether it’s finding ways to repurpose materials or identifying more efficient waste management solutions, every small action contributes to our larger sustainability goals.

Together, we can build a more sustainable future for the industry and the environment.