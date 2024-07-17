Homebuilder inspires creativity and a green thumb for Darwen school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey Manchester, has collaborated with Sudell Primary School, part of Aldridge Education, to host a series of exciting activities as part of its ongoing commitment to give back to the community surrounding its Riven Stones development in Blackburn.

For the first activity, Taylor Wimpey challenged Sudell Primary School pupils to design a welcome card which will be delivered to welcome the new residents at the housebuilder’s Riven Stones development.

Many enthusiastic children from the school took part, each showcasing their artistic talents. The team at Riven Stones selected three designs from those submitted, designed by Tiana (Year 4), Holly (Year 2) and Lacey-Jade (Year 4).

As a thank you for providing the welcome card designs, Taylor Wimpey gifted a £100 National Book Token voucher to Sudell Primary School, which will allow the school to purchase books from any bookstore in the UK and online.

Sudell Primary School staff and pupils with Taylor Wimpey and Playsmart UK

The pupils were also invited to the Riven Stones development to participate in some planting. This initiative aimed to create a key feature for residents and the wider community to enjoy while teaching the children valuable gardening tips and information about the plants.

Jenna Harty, Principal at Sudell Primary School, said: "We've been really pleased to work with Taylor Wimpey, and the children enjoyed designing the welcome cards - they're excited that their artwork will greet all the new families moving in. They also had a great day at the Riven Stones development, spending time outdoors, learning about plants, and getting stuck in with planting too.

“Our school is just 10 minutes down the road from Riven Stones, and we're really proud of our team who work hard to encourage happy, resilient learners and create a vibrant, supportive community of children, families and staff. Every single Sudell Primary School child is valued and nurtured. We welcome anyone who is looking for a local primary school in the area to come and have a look at the fantastic learning going on in our school any time."

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We are thrilled to have collaborated with Sudell Primary School with these fun activities. It's heartening to witness the creativity and enthusiasm of the children and we are proud to contribute to the development of artistic skills within the community and also encourage a love for gardening with the planting session at Riven Stones.”

The activities arranged by Taylor Wimpey not only brought excitement to the children at Sudell Primary School but also served as a perfect example of the positive impact that collaboration between businesses and schools can have on local communities.

For more information about the homes available at Riven Stones, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones