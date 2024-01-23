Homebuilder helps Fulwood pupils get outdoors with nature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cottam Primary School successfully applied for a share of Redrow’s £3,000 Fulwood Community Fund, launched to mark the latest phase of Redrow’s Tabley Green development in the town.

A donation of £750 from the community fund has helped the school purchase a large shed to store the school’s new forest school equipment.

“We have been busy raising funds to create an outdoor forest school area, with a fire pit and seating area,” said Kellie Rainford, headteacher at Cottam Primary School.

“We use a large amount of equipment for these sessions that we desperately needed to store outside. Our new shed now completes this project, so thank you to everyone at Redrow for this funding.”

Redrow’s voluntary gifts to the community are over and above the statutory investment linked to the Tabley Green development, which includes contributions to community infrastructure of more than £2 million.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “It’s great to see the pupils outdoors and enjoying these sessions.

“We are so pleased to have been able to support Cottam Primary School with this project and I’m sure the area will be enjoyed by many generations to come.”

Tabley Green is just four miles from the centre of Preston, while also enjoying a supermarket, Post Office and other essentials closer to home. It has easy access to major road and rail networks, as well as the great outdoors – Brockholes Nature Reserve is just over 10 minutes away.