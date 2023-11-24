A Burnley school’s headteacher has been described as ‘inspirational’ by the Catholic Schools’ Inspectorate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The assessment, at St Augustine’s RC Primary, whose head is Sinead Colbeck, was carried out on behalf of the Bishop of Salford, the Right Rev. John Arnold. Looking at the faith life of the school it was found to be ‘good’ overall with a number of outstanding elements.

The report stated that the ‘staff and governors, led by an inspirational head teacher, ensure that all pupils receive excellent pastoral care with concrete commitment to young people whose circumstances have made them vulnerable.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A thumbs up from pupils at Burnley's St Augustine's RC Primary School which has received a glowing report from the Catholic School's Inspectorate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report praised the school’s Gold Award for Attachment and Trauma Sensitive Practice, showing that pupils are well-supported pastorally and that their well-being was prioritised.

The report said: “Pupils are keen to take on leadership roles, behave well, are happy, confident and feel secure and there is a strong culture of welcome and joy in the school.

“Staff talk about seeing all in the school community as ‘family’ and this means they go the extra mile to ensure all, including groups whose circumstances have made them hard to reach, experience excellent pastoral care.”

The report praised the fact each day begins with welcome, prayer and reflection time and said staff were ‘exemplary role models for pupils, bearing witness to the school’s Catholic life and mission.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It went on to say: “A high standard of chaplaincy provision ensures opportunities for the spiritual and moral development of pupils and staff.