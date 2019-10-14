Heysham mums’ anger at ‘death trap’ playground

Mums in Heysham have labelled a play area a “death trap” and are asking the council for urgent improvements to be made.

Kingsway Park, which is on Kingsway Road opposite Mossgate Primary School, has been left to decay and parents say it’s not safe for their children to use.

Kingsway Park, Heysham.

And Lancaster City Council has now said they want to set up a group they can work with in a bid to get community funding for the play area.

Natasha Hind, who lives in Heysham, has a five-year-old son in Year 1 at Mossgate, and a nine-month-old daughter, but has had to stop them using the park.

“Near enough every day after school he asks if he can play on the park and I always have to say no,” she said.

“There’s no swings, there’s nettles, glass, ripped up tarmac and the slide is filthy, it’s all rotting and isn’t a safe place for children to play.

“The council don’t seem to be doing anything about it even though myself and a few other mums have reported it.

“It’s a death trap and across from a school as well.”

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the poor condition of this play area and in the process of setting up a friends group within the Kingsway community to help take a refurbishment project forward.

“Working in partnership with the group will enable us to tap into the funding available for such projects as well as ensure it’s what the community wants.

“In the meantime and as a short term measure we are planning on making the necessary repairs to the safety surface.”

Anyone wanting to get involved in improving this local play area or any other green space in the district by helping to setting up a friends group, should visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/friends for more information, call 01524 582491 or email publicrealm@lancaster.gov.uk

