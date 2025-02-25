unknown

Lancashire parents and carers waiting to learn whether their child has been given a place at their preferred secondary school in September have less than a week to go until they find out.

The national offer day for senior school places is next Monday (3rd March). Traditionally offers are issued on 1st March, unless that date falls on a weekend, as it does this year.

The day will mark the end of a four-month wait for families since applications closed. But what if you are unhappy with the school at which your child has secured a place?

Waiting lists

In the first instance, you can add their name to waiting lists for other schools. The deadline for asking to be added to a waiting list is 15th March.

The list is kept in priority order, based on the school’s admission criteria. The list may change as children move into and out of the area or accept alternative places.

If a place becomes available and your child is top of the list, they will be offered a place - regardless of whether you have also appealed.

Places are only offered from waiting lists where the allocated number of children falls below the admission number for the year group.

Lists will be kept at area education offices across Lancashire until the end of August, immediately prior to schools starting. After that point, individual admission authorities must keep a waiting list for one term into the new school year.

Parents who want a pupil's name to remain on the waiting list for a voluntary aided or foundation school, free school or academy must contact them directly early in the new school year to confirm that this is the case.

Appeals

The appeals process is another option if you are not satisfied with your son or daughter’s allocated school place.

Lancashire County Council says: “All admissions authorities will do everything possible to meet your preferences before an appeal becomes necessary. You will be informed about other available places. It would be helpful if you visited the offered school or academy.

“If you are still unhappy, you have the right to appeal to an Independent Admission Appeal Panel, whose members played no part in the original allocation of places. Appeal details will be given in the letter which offers you a place.

“If your child has an education, health and care (EHC) plan, arrangements are different for appealing against a place not being offered. You should contact your local Inclusion Service area team.