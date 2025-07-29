Hawthorn joins The Cumberland

Lancashire-based Hawthorn Education Services has partnered with The Cumberland as it looks to join a building society which aligns with its purpose of putting people at the heart of what it does.

Since 2014, Hawthorn Education Services has been supporting young people across the North West who are not able to fully access mainstream education services.

Founded by Caroline Mason and based in the heart of Lancashire and South Cumbria, this private education provider offers tailored services that support a range of needs, helping young people achieve their qualifications.

Aiding between 150 – 190 students a year, Hawthorn Education Services is estimated to have supported over 1,000 students since it was founded, and has become the largest private provider of specialist education services in the North West.

Tim Milner, Operations Director at Hawthorn Education Service, and Founder Caroline Mason.

With a human-centric approach to give young people an educational pathway, Hawthorn Education Services has become a cornerstone of the Lancashire and North West community.

Holding a shared ethos, they have transferred to The Cumberland for their banking requirements due to the building society’s Kinder Banking values, which puts an emphasis on putting people first.

Headquartered in Carlisle, The Cumberland offers business savings accounts to organisations across its core operating areas of Cumbria, Lancashire and Southwest Scotland.

Tim Milner, Operations Director at Hawthorn Education Services, said: “The values of The Cumberland, along with its geographical focus, really align with ours so moving our banking seemed like a no brainer.'"

“We’re very human-centric and wanted to be able to walk in, sit down with someone, have a cup of tea, and discuss what we need, and that’s exactly what The Cumberland gives us.”

Hawthorn Education Services’ focus on people is engrained within its operations.

Receiving referrals for young people who need help with their education from schools, local authorities, or families, Hawthorn Education Services provides specialised short to medium and long-term support.

Tim said: “They may need assistance for a number of reasons, whether it is social, emotional, or mental health, or it could be for behavioural reasons and so on.

“The only commonality with our students is that school isn’t working for them. It works for a large number of young people up and down the country, but for many it isn’t and that’s where we come in.

“Our role is to meet them academically and get them to a point where they can meaningfully engage in education again.”

With each student’s needs different, this may mean returning to school or working with Hawthorn Education Services for a longer period.

The education provider also holds links with private organisations which advocate for and support neurodivergent young people, including those with autism or ADHD, ensuring students can be referred to appropriate services.

As well as offering comprehensive services tailored for each student, Hawthorn Education Services offers private centres so students can sit exams in a comfortable and familiar environment.

Additionally, Hawthorn Education Services provides equine-assisted therapy, which incorporates horses into the learning process, with a qualified teacher and therapist, and is also looking forward to launching a ‘Forest School’ for outdoor learning in the coming weeks.

Hawthorn Education Services currently has 52 teachers who work with the company across the North West on a freelance basis, and ensuring they feel valued is a core aspect of the service provider’s operations.

Tim continued: “It’s all about making it right for the young people, but also for the teachers too. We really prioritise the conditions our teachers work in so they feel happy and empowered to work to the best of their ability – it’s something we’re incredibly passionate about.”

Hawthorn Education Services also looks to positively impact the community around it, having developed charity partnerships in areas including Central Preston, East Lancashire, and South Cumbria.

This has seen activities including car washes and sponsored runs carried out, while the organisation also aids its own students’ charity efforts and recently supported a young carer raise funds for the Young Carers Association.

With The Cumberland sharing similar values, putting people first by offering Kinder Banking solutions that prioritise the needs of its customers and communities, they were a natural fit for Hawthorn Education Services.

A core component of The Cumberland’s approach is offering customers the convenience of speaking directly with knowledgeable staff, either over the phone or in person, ensuring personalised support and easy access to banking services

Caroline Mason, Founder at Hawthorn Education Services, said: “For us it’s about the human connection, being able to pick up the phone or walk into a branch and talk to a person who understands your business. At previous banks they didn’t get the importance of geography or human interaction, which is central to what we do.

“The human interaction The Cumberland offers is so valuable. It’s not old-fashioned; it’s exactly what we need, and it’s perfect for us.”

She added: “The Cumberland were so personable, and they made the whole process easy. We originally thought the transition of moving to another provider would be a nightmare, but it was seamless, it was like stepping from an airship into a starship.”

Christine Bushby, Senior Commercial Administration Associate at The Cumberland, said: “Everything Hawthorn Education Services does is about putting people first, which aligns perfectly with The Cumberland’s Kinder Banking purpose. They are doing fantastic work in helping young people’s education across Lancashire and the North West, and we are proud to work with them.

“For businesses or organisations looking to set up or move a savings account, we’d encourage them to get in touch with us.”

For more information on The Cumberland’s business savings products, please visit: Business Savings Accounts | The Cumberland