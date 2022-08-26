There is, of course, no right or wrong way to choose a university degree. However, it can be beneficial to know how saturated the job market is in your chosen field before you enter it, and what kind of starting salary you can expect to go on to at the end of your studies.

Jonathan Merry, CEO of moneytransfers.com, said “With many students reaching upwards of £45,000 of student debt upon graduation, it’s wise to at least give some thought to your likely income once you’ve finished your studies.

"Notably, the lowest paying degrees listed below are also amongst the most competitive fields to find employment in. Students considering their options for higher education may be best served to be tactical in their degree choice considering our current economic climate.”

Here are the top five best and top five worst paying industries based on starting salary ...

1. HIGHEST PAYING - Dentistry Dentistry is one of the highest paying degrees in the UK, with a starting salary of £38,600 and rising to an average income of £84,559 to £114,003 for consultants, and upwards of £140,000 for private dentists

2. Medicine Although a junior doctor will start with a salary of approximately £23,000, the average starting salary for medicine overall is higher because more specialised graduates can expect to quickly earn a higher income. Graduates with a degree in medicine can expect to earn an average salary of around £67,000 – with this figure climbing much higher for those that choose to hone their skills in a specialised area.

3. Pharmacology & Pharmacy Pharmacology studies drug action, and opens the door to many professional opportunities such as becoming a pharmacist, clinical researcher, pharmacologist, toxicologist, consultant, and more. Graduates can expect to earn an impressive starting salary of £31,000, with salaries reaching up to £50,000 – £60,000 over time.

4. Vetinary Medicine Continuing on the medical theme, third on the list of the highest paying degrees in the UK is veterinary medicine. A degree often driven by those with passion for helping animals, newly qualified veterinarian's can expect to earn an average of around £35,000, with this figure climbing upwards of £70,000 over time.