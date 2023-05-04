Preston Greenlands Community Primary School was reinspected on March 1-2 and given a ‘Requires improvement’ rating.

The school’s behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision were classed as ‘Good’, whilst its quality of education, and leadership and management were both rated ‘Requires improvement’.

In its last report, in 2017, Greenlands was classd as ‘Good’, as it has been since 2002 – the oldest report online.

Preston Greenlands Community Primary School has been rated ‘Requires improvement' following its latest Ofsted report.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Greenlands Community Primary School?

The report starts by stating: “Nurturing relationships between staff and pupils at Preston Greenlands Community Primary School ensure that pupils are happy and feel safe. Pupils get on well together and make lots of friends. Staff take the time to get to know each pupil and their family.”

Pupils are said to “behave well and follow established routines”, “they learn that everyone should be treated with respect” and “achieve well in some subjects”.

Inspectors added: “Pupils are proud to make a difference to their community through events such as singing in local care homes and undertaking environmental clean-ups. They are excited to take part in the wide range of clubs that leaders plan for them.”

Moreover, leaders deal with any bullying or fall-outs “effectively” and have “ensured that all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), have access to a broad and balanced curriculum.”

Inspectors also particularly praised the “interesting lessons that hold pupils’ attention”, and the early-years curriculum.

What does Greenlands Community Primary School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors noted that leaders “have not ensured that pupils who fall behind in their reading receive effective support to catch up”, meaning they “do not learn to read accurately and fluently as quickly as they should.”

The report also read: “In some subjects, leaders have not identified the important knowledge they want pupils to learn or the order in which it should be taught. As a result, it is difficult for teachers to know what to teach or to check that pupils have learned all that they should. This means that pupils are not learning in these subjects in sufficient depth.”

What does Greenlands Community Primary School say about their latest report?

Headteacher Sue Cornwell, said: "Naturally, we are disappointed with the overall rating of the latest inspection, but we are pleased that our school was rated good in three out of the five categories assessed by the Ofsted inspectors.

"We are already working hard to address the areas highlighted as requiring improvement. This includes improving support for pupils who fall behind in reading and ensuring that the clear and detailed teaching observed in some core subjects is replicated across the curriculum.

"The report did contain much praise, including robust safeguarding practices, nurturing relationships, calm classrooms and pupils feeling 'happy and safe.' The inspectors also observed 'strong subject knowledge' among teachers, inclusivity, and high standards of personal development through wider opportunities such as assemblies and curriculum enhancement like charitable causes and school visits.

