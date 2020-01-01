Graeme went for a three hour run on Christmas Day to help cancer sufferer Joel Shaw and family

Kind-hearted runner Graeme Sergeant certainly earned his Christmas dinner this year.

He made a 21-mile “dash” from Blackpool Tower to Grimsargh Club on December 25 to bring new year hope to the Shaw family of Grimsargh.

Graeme, 52, was touched by the plight of young Joel Shaw who is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma bone cancer.

His sponsored run has now raised £1,160 to help Joel and his family.

Graeme, a self-employed plasterer from Ribbleton was accompanied on the festive 21-mile three hour run by his two spaniels Patch and Klay.

There to meet him at Grimsargh Club at the end of the testing route was Longridge High School pupil Joel and his family.

Graeme said: “It was quite emotional to see them all there. Joel was happy and smiling. It’s just very nice how it worked out on Christmas - it’s the day for giving.”

Graeme decided on the run after reading a Lancashire Post report about a JustGiving fund-raising appeal launched by Joel’s aunt and uncle to help the family cope with the costs of caring for Joel.

He said: “I thought we’ve got to do something. Initially I was going to run a week earlier but I had a bad foot. I said why not do it on Christmas Day? I thought my wife would say not a chance.Our daughter was working until 4pm that day We alld ecided we would get the ball rolling and try and get some support for it and get sponsored."

Supporters at the Ribble Lodge pub at Ribbleton contributed £350 and another £260 came from Grimsargh Club, with the rest coming from family, friends and a local shoot.

His family agreed and were able to have their Christmas meal after the run.

Graeme has a track record for using his love of running to raise cash for good causes. He has run the London Marathon for charities including the Katy Holmes Trust, Mencap and the CLIC Sargent cancer charity. He has also completed the Great Northern Run eight times for the Lancashire based Galloway’s sight loss charity.

He said: “I’ve done a bit of running over the years since I packed up playing football. It just keeps me fit.”

The JustGiving appeal for Joel and family had raised £14,444 by New Year's Eve.