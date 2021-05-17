Edge Hill University, Ormskirk, confirmed that 2020 and 2021 graduands will be able to celebrate at graduation ceremonies this July.

Up to three ceremonies a day will take place between Monday July 12 and Friday July 23 and students must register by May 25 to attend.

Taking place on campus, the ceremonies will be between 40 and 45 minutes long and graduates will be allowed to bring two guests with them for free.

Edge Hill intends to run graduation ceremonies this summer for both 2020 and 2021 graduates.

Should the government easing of Coronavirus restrictions not go as planned, and if future social distancing restrictions are imposed, graduation will still take place at the university.

If this is the case, graduates will still be allowed to attend a physical ceremony but their guests will watch the events via live-stream on large screens across the Edge Hill campus.

An Edge Hill University spokesperson said: "Graduations are the highlight of our university calendar and we’re delighted that we will be able to welcome graduates back to campus in July to celebrate their achievements.

"To ensure graduates can mark their special day safely, we have been planning this event for some time and have undertaken robust risk assessments in line with Government guidance.

The spokesperson said that finalised details of the graduation ceremonies will depend on the Government lifting social distancing restrictions as planned on June 21.

"Full details for the ceremonies will therefore be made available after June 21," said the spokesperson.

Universities across the country decided to delay graduation ceremonies last year due to COVID-19 and lockdown restrictions.

The University of Central Lancashire postponed ceremonies for its 2020 and 2021 graduates to September this year whereas Lancaster University will not hold summer graduation ceremonies until 2022 due to the possibility of future COVID restrictions.

There have been no graduations at UCLan since December 2019 so the September celebration will include those who graduated in July and December 2020 and July 2021.

The 2022 Ceremonies at Lancaster University will see graduates from 2020, 2021 and 2022 donning caps and gowns to celebrate.