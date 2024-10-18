Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of families leaving traditional schooling for home education is on the rise.

Data suggests there are now more than 100 thousand children being homeschooled across the UK.

An education expert says it can offer advantaged, like more flexibility for children and families.

But if parents want their homeschooling efforts to pay off, they need to balance routine and variety - without neglecting social development.

Home education may be the best move for some children, and it seems to be becoming a more popular choice - although parents and experts say it isn’t always a walk in the park.

The rate of children leaving traditional schooling for home education doubled last year, a February investigation by Schools Week found. Meanwhile, new data from Freedom of Information requests sent to local authorities earlier this year suggests that as many as 104,000 children may currently be homeschooled across the UK - although with only 177 councils responding, the true figure may be even higher.

Tutoring company Solar Tuition says it analysed data from FOI requests published to WhatDoTheyKnow, and found that the Isle of Wight had the highest proportion of homeschooled children at nearly 3% of its under-15 population. But it also seemed to be a popular choice for parents across both England’s South West and Wales, which made up up seven of the top ten local authority areas with the highest proportion of young people in home education.

Reasons mooted for more families switching to home education include schools being under-resourced, the BBC reports, or not meeting their child’s needs - especially if they had more complex ones like anxiety or ADHD.

But what do parents say about why they are turning to homeschooling, and what advice do education experts have for families considering it? Here’s what you need to know:

Homeschooling can offer more flexibility for families, an education expert says | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

‘Both rewarding and challenging’

Anna Chiswell, a previous homeschooler, says that she decided to give it a go after her daughter suffered from years of anxiety issues during her primary and secondary school years. The family even tried seeking help from outside professionals, “but unfortunately they couldn't help”.

“I found homeschooling both rewarding and challenging, but overall I feel it was a positive experience,” she said. “The biggest challenge was supporting my daughter’s social and emotional learning during this time and how I would promote her confidence and self-esteem.”

For other parents considering homeschooling, she advised that they do their research first. “There are lots of resources out there to help, many websites with lots of information to help and support home schooling.

“I would also say don't be scared to make the jump,” she added. “It helped my daughter when she needed it most, so be guided by your instincts.”

‘It’s crucial to approach it with structure and balance’

Dr Andrew Lawson, who founded Solar Tuition - an online tutoring company for GCSE and A Level physics, chemistry, and maths - says homeschooling can offer a unique opportunity for parents to tailor education to their child’s needs. “But it’s crucial to approach it with structure and balance.”

Setting up a “dedicated learning space” was a good place to start. “You don’t need anything fancy, but a specific area for schoolwork will get you both in the right mindset. Keep it organised and stocked with all the supplies you need,” he said.

Then you should work on establishing a routine. “Set regular start, finish, and break times so they know what to expect - and you get a break, as teaching can be tiring. Having a routine is just going to make learning smoother.”

Dr Lawson advises parents to set up a dedicated space for learning | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Dr Lawson said you should be sure to use a wide range of learning resources, from textbooks to online platforms, and blend lessons with independent and hands-on study. But this is all rooted in whichever curriculum you’ve chosen for your child. “Download the specifications for your exam board so you can see what you have to cover. Then you can find a method that fits both your child’s learning style, and your teaching style.

“Be patient and flexible. Every child learns at their own pace, and some days are going to feel harder than others. If either of you need time off - illness for example - a big plus for homeschooling is you can work a missed week or two in the holidays to catch up,” he continued.

“Connect with other homeschooling families through online groups, [and] local co-op support networks. You’ll be able to share advice and resources, and also arrange social activities for your kids.” This was particularly important, he added. “Please don’t neglect the social development of your child, you don’t have to - and you probably shouldn’t - do this alone.

