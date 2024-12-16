Garstang School Students Become Anti-Bullying Ambassadors
Ten dedicated students from Years 7 to 10 at Garstang School have recently completed the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Programme. This prestigious programme equips young people with the knowledge and skills to combat bullying and promote a positive school environment.
The Diana Award Anti-Bullying Programme is a renowned initiative that empowers students to become agents of change.
Through interactive workshops and practical exercises, participants learn to identify different forms of bullying, understand its impact, and develop effective strategies to address it.
By fostering a culture of empathy and respect, these young ambassadors will play a crucial role in creating a more inclusive and supportive school community.
Garstang School is proud to support this initiative and empower its students to make a difference.