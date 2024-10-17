Garstang Community Academy Wins High School of the Year at Active Wyre Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Garstang Community Academy is thrilled to announce their victory as "High School of the Year" at the prestigious Active Wyre Awards.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of staff, who go above and beyond daily to support their students’ academic and personal growth.

Headteacher, Satinder Singh said, “We couldn’t be prouder of our students and staff. This recognition reflects our shared commitment to working with our community and our high aspirations for our students.” The school is honored to represent Wyre in the upcoming Lancashire Awards this November.