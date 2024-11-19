Garstang Community Academy named Secondary School of the Year at Active Lancashire Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Garstang Community Academy has claimed the prestigious title of Secondary School of the Year at the Active Lancashire Awards, recognising its outstanding commitment to supporting students' physical and mental well-being.

The award celebrates schools that go the extra mile to ensure pupils of all abilities can access opportunities to stay active, healthy, and engaged.

Known for its passion for extracurricular activities, Garstang Community Academy places physical education at the heart of its mission. The school boasts numerous successful sports teams and serves as a hub for community events and sporting activities. With a strong emphasis on outdoor fitness and inclusivity, the academy is paving the way for future generations to embrace active lifestyles.

Head of PE, Katie Rainbow, expressed her delight at the achievement, stating: "Winning this award was a huge shock and surprise, but an incredibly proud moment for us all."

The PE team with the sponsors of the award

The accolade marks a week of double celebrations for the academy, following another recent win. The school was honored by Barclays for its dedication to providing equal football opportunities for both girls and boys—a testament to its commitment to support all students within the academy.