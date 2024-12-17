Garstang Community Academy is buzzing with festive cheer as the school celebrates Christmas with a variety of fun activities and events

The festive season kicked off with an Alpaca Visit, a unique experience for students across all year groups. KS3 students were rewarded for their hard work and dedication, while KS4 students had the opportunity to explore potential career paths in the animal care industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school transformed into a festive wonderland with the Grinch Christmas Experience. KS3 students enjoyed a Grinch-themed day in class, while KS4 students were treated to a Grinch-themed break time filled with festive games, activities, and treats.

The countdown to Christmas continued with a delicious school Christmas lunch, bringing students together to share festive meals and create lasting memories.​The excitement reached new heights with the annual Santa Run for Year 7 students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dressed in festive attire, the students embarked on a fun-filled run around the school grounds, spreading holiday cheer and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Christmas visitors with Headteacher Mr. Singh

​To encourage a love of reading and learning, the school gifted digital library cards to all students​ and throughout the month, the school was adorned with beautiful Advent door decorations, adding a touch of festive magic to every corner of the campus.

Garstang Community Academy's Christmas celebrations were a resounding success, filled with joy, laughter, and a strong sense of community. The school's commitment to providing a diverse range of festive activities and experiences ensured that every student had a memorable and enjoyable Christmas season.