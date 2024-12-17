Garstang Community Academy is buzzing with festive cheer as the school celebrates Christmas with a variety of fun activities and events
The school transformed into a festive wonderland with the Grinch Christmas Experience. KS3 students enjoyed a Grinch-themed day in class, while KS4 students were treated to a Grinch-themed break time filled with festive games, activities, and treats.
The countdown to Christmas continued with a delicious school Christmas lunch, bringing students together to share festive meals and create lasting memories.The excitement reached new heights with the annual Santa Run for Year 7 students.
Dressed in festive attire, the students embarked on a fun-filled run around the school grounds, spreading holiday cheer and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.
To encourage a love of reading and learning, the school gifted digital library cards to all students and throughout the month, the school was adorned with beautiful Advent door decorations, adding a touch of festive magic to every corner of the campus.
Garstang Community Academy's Christmas celebrations were a resounding success, filled with joy, laughter, and a strong sense of community. The school's commitment to providing a diverse range of festive activities and experiences ensured that every student had a memorable and enjoyable Christmas season.