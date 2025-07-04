Garstang Community Academy host a special forget-me-not day for year 5 students

Learning in Science

Garstang Community Academy has welcomed over 100 local year 5 students to a Secondary School Experience Day! Starting a new school can feel a bit big, so the main goal for the day was to help everyone feel happy and excited about their future there. The teachers and staff worked really hard to make the day exciting, interesting, and full of fun games and activities for all the children.

Itwas wonderful to see so many happy faces and hear lots of laughter! Every single Year 5 student got a special certificate for visiting, and a cool gift: a pencil with tiny forget-me-not seeds inside!

This gift is very important to the school, and it connects to their special words: Grow, Care, Achieve. All the children were asked to plant their forget-me-not seeds and watch them grow into pretty flowers. The school would love for them to send in pictures of their flowers when they bloom, so they can remember their special visit! Just like these seeds will grow, the school hopes all their future students will grow in their learning, care for others, and achieve great things.

The school can't wait to see the amazing things these Year 5s will do! They hope their day with the school made them feel happy and ready for all the fun and learning waiting for them in high school!