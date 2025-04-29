Garstang Community Academy bucks national trend in literacy survey
Disturbingly, only 1 in 3 children and young people nationwide reported enjoying reading in their free time, and a mere 1 in 5 claimed to read something daily outside of school. However, Garstang Community Academy's internal literacy survey reveals a significantly more positive outcome, demonstrating a clear divergence from the national trend.
Key findings reveal a significant difference in reading engagement at Garstang Community Academy compared to the national average. An impressive 80% of students at the academy report enjoying reading, a stark contrast to the national figure of just one in three children (approximately 33.3%). Furthermore, the percentage of students who read daily at Garstang Community Academy is more than double the national average, with 43.52% engaging in daily reading compared to only 20.5% nationally. These statistics highlight a strong culture of reading within the academy.
These figures highlight a strong reading culture within Garstang Community Academy, a testament to the school's dedicated approach to promoting literacy. While national statistics indicate a decline in reading engagement, Garstang's students are clearly bucking the trend. In fact an impressive 75% of children there think they are good readers.
Garstang Community Academy's remarkable reading engagement is fostered by several key initiatives. Consistent form time reading sessions, involving all staff, cultivate a school-wide appreciation for literature. Dedicated library lessons provide regular access and encourage the discovery of new books. In-class vocabulary sessions focus on enhancing comprehension and expression. Furthermore, celebratory events like World Book Day, including reading sessions with the school therapy dog, create a fun and interactive environment that promotes literacy.
Garstang Community Academy's commitment to fostering a love of reading is clearly paying off. The school's efforts to create a supportive and engaging literacy environment are reflected in the students' positive attitudes and reading habits. The data collected shows that through dedicated work, and prioritizing reading, that students can be encouraged to read, and enjoy reading.