Fylde MP helps Freckleton CE School pupils set up own parliament

Pupils from Freckleton CE school held elections to choose their own MPs with pupils from every year represented in their own version of the House of Commons.

Youngsters even chose their own Prime Minister to lead the school community over the next year.

Mr Menzies was given the job of announcing the chosen candidates when he visited the school during Parliament Week.

Mark Menzies with pupils at Freckleton CE School

The Fylde MP said: “It is fantastic to see young people so interested in democracy and taking part in their own elections.

“I wish all of those chosen by their classmates the best of luck for the coming year and hope they will provide a strong voice for those they are representing.”

As well as announcing the results of the election Mr Menzies handed out certificates to pupils who recently visited Parliament and answered questions.

He said: “The children certainly wanted to learn more about what MPs do and the role that I play.

“They had some fantastic questions and it was a pleasure to meet them, to hear about their own elections and tell them a little more about what, as an MP, I do for Fylde.”

Oliver Michaels was chosen as the school’s Prime Minister, joined by year six pupils Alfie Riley, Gracie Rawstrone and Elsie Fellows.

Purdie Simmons was elected to represent Year Five, Oscar Teasdale for Year Four and Freddie Osbourne for Year Three.

Chosen for the school parliament from Year Two was Harrision Depport and Harry Turcsanyi was elected in Year One.

Mr Menzies said: “Oliver has an important job. I wish him the best of luck if he faces his own Prime Minister’s questions.”

Headteacher Neil Kenyon said: “We were delighted to welcome MP Mark Menzies into school to help us celebrate UK Parliament Week and announce the members of our new School Parliament, which the children voted for this week.

“Our PSHE curriculum enables pupils to have an excellent understanding of British values and the diversity of modern Britain which includes an annual Year 5 visit to the Houses of Parliament.

School parliament recognises the positive contributions pupil voice makes to improve school life and its role in the wider community.

“Mark also had the chance to catch up with Emma Sanders who represented the Fylde constituency at the Children's Parliament last week debating issues affecting climate change ahead of COP26.

“Opportunities like this and School Parliament truly prepare our children to be future responsible citizens.”

