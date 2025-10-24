Future female footballers flourish at Bay Leadership Academy

Two of Bay's Year 7 girls’ football teams took to the pitch for an inter-school tournament.

Bay Leadership Academy was alive with energy and excitement as it proudly hosted a spirited Year 7 girls’ football tournament.

An event that not only celebrated athletic talent but also the transformative power of co-curricular activities in developing key life skills and shaping confident, well-rounded pupils.

In an impressive display of teamwork and determination, two Year 7 girls’ teams from Bay Leadership Academy took to the pitch, each showcasing skill, sportsmanship and an infectious love for the game. Competing against schools from across the region, the girls played with pride and passion, embodying the school’s STAR values of Teamwork, Ambition and Respect.

Staff from visiting schools were quick to praise Bay pupils for their respectful and positive approach to the competition. Their politeness, encouragement of others and sheer enjoyment of the sport left a lasting impression and set a shining example of how sport can unite a community.

The tournament marked a milestone in Bay Leadership Academy’s growing legacy of championing girls’ sport. With increasing enthusiasm, girls across all year groups are embracing football and participating in other athletic opportunities with confidence and determination. Events like these serve as a vital platform for pupils to enhance their social, emotional and physical development, while also fostering essential leadership and communication skills.

From the first whistle to the final cheer, the Year 7 girls proved that sport is not just about winning – it’s about collaboration, unity and mutual respect. The school is immensely proud of every girl who took part, recognising that their achievements on and off the pitch reflect not only their sporting abilities but also their character, resilience and commitment to the values that define Bay Leadership Academy.