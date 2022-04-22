Fulwood’s Archbishop Temple high school pupils come first in a regional final of Tomorrow's Engineers EEP Robotics Challenge

A group of pupils from Fulwood’s Archbishop Temple Church of England High School are celebrating today after coming first in the regional final of the Tomorrow's Engineers EEP Robotics Challenge.

The Archbishop Temple Engineers comprises of ten pupils, from years seven to nine. They have been working hard on their LEGO robotics project every Friday lunchtime since September.

Today they competed in the regional final at Preston College, winning the speed challenge and scoring very high on the challenge mat and in their presentation.

ATS Engineers interviewing the STEM ambassadors for extra points

"The highlight was on the way back to school when the team announced that it had been the best day of their life!" said Mrs McLean, Head of ICT and Computing. "I am so proud of all of them for taking part and winning the regional final. We look forward to heading to the final in Birmingham."

Tomorrow's Engineers EEP Robotics Challenge is a curriculum-linked programme, for pupils aged 11-14, and aims to see teams work together to solve real-world engineering, technology and computing challenges. Using robotics, design and discovery, pupils learn how to build, programme and control LEGO robots to complete a series of short aviation missions, using the LEGO® MINDSTORMS® Education EV3 sets.

The Archbishop Temple Engineers will compete against over 40 other schools from across the country at the Tomorrow's Engineers EEP Robotics Challenge final at Birmingham NEC on June 23 2022.

Archbishop Temple Engineers