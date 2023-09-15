Watch more videos on Shots!

Frenchwood Community Primary School in Frenchwood Knoll has failed to meet four out of six key markers of effectiveness, according to a report issued today (September 15).

Frenchwood Community Primary School has been inspected by Ofsted

In the report based on visits in June, inspectors comment that: "a considerable number of pupils do not attend school regularly” and “a small number of staff do not routinely put a stop to such low-level misbehaviour. These issues are mirrored in the early years classes, where some children rush around in a precarious manner that some staff do not deal with.”

Early Years

Early Years provision is highlighted several times, with inspectors noting: "Some subject curriculums, and the curriculum in the early years, are not designed well. Consequently, teachers are sometimes unclear about what to teach.”

They go on to say that “A few subject leaders lack expertise” and that in some subjects, “pupils’ achievement is not as strong as it should be. This is also true for children in the early years. This is because leaders have not developed some curriculums well enough to help pupils build their knowledge securely from the nursery class through to Year 6.”

What is the school doing well?

Despite concerns, inspectors also praised the school in several areas.

The report says: “Pupils are well cared for and safe at this nurturing school. They have positive relationships with their teachers and their classmates. “Pupils enjoy the many calming spaces around the school, such as the pods and the secret garden. They also make good use of the allotment area in which they grow fresh produce such as strawberries.”

They praise school leaders for implementing “clear systems” to identify pupils with potential SEND (special educational needs and disabilities).

The report says: “They make sure that these pupils have their needs assessed quickly. Leaders make sure that staff have a clear understanding of how to meet the individual needs of each pupil with SEND.”

They also say: “Leaders promote a love of reading” and that “Leaders provide for pupils’ personal development well. Pupils develop an impressive

knowledge of mental and physical well-being.”