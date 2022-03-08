Freckleton Church of England Primary School pupils raise over £600 for Ukraine after arranging their own non-uniform day

The Worship Group at the school, made up of pupils Mary Hartley, Connie Stephenson, Jemima Morris, Lacey Till, Penny Mitchell, Billy Trussler, Harry Osborne and Lucy Stone, organised the fundraising day, after being inspired by the school’s Ash Wednesday Service two days prior.

The Ash Wednesday Service at Holy Trinity Church on March 2 was held in support of the International Day of Prayer for Peace, with special thought going towards Ukraine, and the Worship Group decided they wanted to support the Holy Trinity Mother’s Union, who were collecting items for Ukraine that Friday.

After the service, the Worship Group went around to each class at Freckleton, to tell them about what the Holy Trinity Mother’s Union was doing for the people of Ukraine, and how the school could also help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Worship Group at Freckleton Church of England Primary School organised a school-wide non uniform day to raise money for Ukraine.

To do their part, the Worship Group organised a non-uniform day to coincide with Friday’s collection, with all pupils and teachers from Freckleton wearing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, each donating money in order to do so.

Worship Group member, Lacey Till, from Year 5 said: “We wanted to organise the non-uniform day because the people in the Ukraine need our help now rather than waiting until it is too late.”

Another member, Harry Osborne, Year 3, added: “We wanted to help the Ukraine and doing this was helping them but we had fun too.”

The event was the pupil’s own idea in response to both recent events in Ukraine, and the lessons they are taught during their class PSHE sessions.

Headteacher, Rachael Ainsworth said: “We are really proud that our children can make a positive difference not just in our school community but acting on wider issues. They have been moved by what they have seen in the news about the Ukraine and wanted to help.”

Overall the Worship Group say they were “astounded” by the generosity of their Freckleton family, publishing a thank you video to those who helped support their fundraising, taken when the total stood at £600.07.