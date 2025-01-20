Former business owner turned FE teacher calls on professionals in the North West to help prepare the next generation of local talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former business owner turned further education (FE) teacher is calling on industry professionals across the North West to consider sharing their skills with the next generation.

James Hollingworth from Manchester worked in the construction industry for 18 years, before deciding to share his skills with the next generation of budding construction workers in the North West Construction is among the largest industries in the North West, accounting for 9.4% of the region's economy.

Demand for skilled trades people to work in the construction sector is set to continue to grow, with an expected 251,500 extra workers required to meet UK construction output by 2028.

FE teachers can play a vital role in preparing the pipeline of talent with local colleges such as Stockport College offering courses in various subjects such as construction, engineering, healthcare and more.

A former business owner and construction professional who has done just that is, James Hollingworth, aged 38, a Plastering FE Teacher at Stockport College.

James was inspired to become a FE teacher by his late grandfather, who was a senior engineering lecturer. After 18 years in the plastering industry running his own business and managing various sites around the North West, James decided to follow in his grandad's footsteps. He began his FE teaching career in August 2022 and has since found immense satisfaction in mentoring students and sharing his real-world industry experience. James shares: ‘My late grandad was a senior lecturer at a local college. As I grew up, I became fascinated by his work and aspired to follow in his footsteps. I wish I had known earlier how rewarding teaching in FE is and the level of support available to professionals transitioning from industry.

The college made it easy for me to apply for their classes to get a teaching qualification and I was able to train as an FE teacher whilst on the job, which in my opinion, is the best way to learn. I would highly encourage others to consider teaching in further education. You have the sector experience that can help FE learners make better-informed decisions about their careers and positively impact the future of your industry.’

FE teachers with real life industry experience are highly valued. There is a vast range of courses taught in FE – whatever your industry, there is likely a job in FE to match them. You do not always need prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree to start teaching in further education.

You can start teaching while working towards your teaching qualification, meaning you can begin earning straight away. To find out more about becoming a further education teacher and the next steps to take, visit: gov.uk/teach-in-further-education