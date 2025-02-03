Fight Against Loneliness: Blackburn School Receives Friendship Bench Donation From Homebuilder

Barratt Homes has donated a buddy bench for the pupils at Feniscowles Primary School in Blackburn as part of Time to Talk Day (6th February).

Close to the housebuilder’s Bernets Nook development, the school has received a friendship bench for children to use to talk to one another, make new friends or chat with current friends. The bench includes the inscription ‘We sit, we chat and ask each other questions. We leave as friends, with all good intentions’.

Time to Talk Day, founded by the Rethink Mental Illness, annually encourages people and communities to come together to have the nation’s biggest mental health conversation, with one in four people experiencing a mental health issue.

Rob Andrew, Headteacher at Feniscowles Primary School, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Barratt Homes for its generous donation of the buddy bench, which will serve as a wonderful addition to our school community.

“This thoughtful gesture aligns perfectly with the values we are fostering at Feniscowles Primary, particularly on Time to Talk Day. The bench will provide a welcoming space for our pupils to connect, build friendships, and feel supported in an environment where kindness and inclusivity are at the heart of everything we do.

“We hope that the bench will inspire conversations and encourage empathy, helping to create a safe and positive atmosphere for all of our students. Thank you again to Barratt Homes for its commitment to promoting friendship and well-being.”

Rethink Mental Illness recognises that sometimes it may feel easier to tell people we are ‘fine’, but bottling things up and putting a brave face on can have a negative impact on our wellbeing. Time to Talk Day reminds people how talking about mental health has the power to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We hope that by donating a friendship bench, children at Feniscowles Primary School will have the chance to talk openly to each other and staff members about how they’re feeling.

“Time to Talk Day is an important initiative worldwide, and we relish the opportunity to reach out to schools and organisations within our community and provide support for such a deserving cause.”

For more information about Barratt Homes, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.