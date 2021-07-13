Farewell to Kirkham and Wesham Primary School headteacher after 24 years

Rhiannon Jones joined Kirkham and Wesham Primary School as deputy headteacher in September 1997, later becoming headteacher in 2005.

It will be a bitter-sweet moment for someone who has dedicated most of her working life to educating children at the Nelson Street school retires on Friday.

Mrs Jones said: “I will be sad to leave this fantastic school which has been a huge part of my life for so many years.

Headteacher Rhiannon Jones with Kirkham and Wesham pupils Ruslans Stefanovics, Tia Clements, Elsie Sweatman and Jacob Tidswell.

“Both my boys were lucky enough to come here so I have many fond memories, both as a headteacher and a mum.

“Over the past 24 years, I have been fortunate to work alongside a deeply committed staff and governing body and with so many wonderful children and families.

“Kirkham and Wesham Primary will always have a very special place in my heart.”

Lynne Lowe, chairman of the school’s governors, said: “We will all miss Rhiannon deeply. She has done a fantastic job in ensuring this school provides a nurturing environment for pupils and their families.

Mrs Jones has been at the school for 24 years, the last 16 as headteacher

“On behalf of all the governors and staff at the school, and I’m sure the parents and children as well, I would like to wish Rhiannon all the very best for her retirement.”

Mrs Jones plans to use her retirement to spend more time with her family, and to continue her passions for amateur dramatics and Blackpool Football Club.

Lee Glynn, currently deputy headteacher at Hawes Side Academy in Blackpool, has been appointed as headteacher at the school, which has just over 200 pupils, and will take up the role in September.

He said: “Rhiannon’s are huge shoes to fill. She has been here for many years and is very much part of the fabric of the school.

“I am very much looking forward to getting started and continuing the excellent work of Mrs Jones and the rest of the team at Kirkham and Wesham Primary School.”

