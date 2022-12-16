The tongue-in-cheek exchange between a year six pupil and the school's headteacher – or 'chief elf' - Dave McPartlin - has been liked and shared hundreds of times in on Flakefleet Primary's Facebook page.

In an email, the Skye Taylor – deputy head girl - says Yorkshire puddings are "the food of the Gods" and questions why they only made an appearance on the teacher's Christmas dinners, not on pupils.

She says: "It is my belief that this action by the school was extremely cruel and callous.

Some of the message from Skye

"Therefore as deputy head girl I am requesting that future Christmas dinners contain Yorkshire puddings for ALL!

"I look forward to your response".

Mr McPartlin responded by saying he is in "full agreement that they are the Food of Gods and up there with Nutella and milkshakes in the league of unbeatable foodstuffs."

He goes on to say: "I am happy to meet with the kitchen staff and kick off, if you find this agreeable? I could even sack them, but before Christmas, that feels a little unreasonable and we still need two days of food."

Some of the headteacher's response

He then offered a Zoom meeting, promising to "put myself on the naughty step and make myself go to bed early,"

A series of responses then followed, suggesting a dance-off and a Nerf gun fight, with Skye insisting on protecting the kitchen staff's jobs.

Response

The exchange has been shared more than 880 times, with hundreds of compliments for the relationship between staff and pupils.

Skye Taylor (middle) with a member of the catering team and Mr McPartlin, headteacher

Jennifer Endrész said: “Fantastic. I have to admit our youngest did bring up the lack of yorkies when we asked him how his school Christmas dinner was. He is very happy to see that the issue is being dealt with.”

Karen Kennedy said: “This is brilliant. What a great school and head teacher you all have.”

Louise Taylor Humphries said: “Oh how I wish my children had gone to your school! This is absolutely brilliant! I love how you encourage and support these kids to have buckets of confidence! Sooooo much better than “ruling”, “controlling” and belittling! Bravo once again Mr McP!”