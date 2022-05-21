Children's author Lauren Child visited Inskip St Peter's C of E Primary School on Friday.

Lauren was Children’s Laureate 2017-2019, one of the most acclaimed positions for an author in the UK, and is the author of numerous bestellers across the globe.

During her career, Lauren has won the prestigious Kate Greenaway Medal, and had books adapted into the popular Charlie and Lola television series on CBeebies.

As well as meeting the pupils at Inskip St Peter's, children from two other local schools, Treales C of E Primary School and Great Eccleston Copp C of E School, were also invited to the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Child with pupils Maddison and Ted at Inskip St Peter's C of E Primary School

Lauren talked to the children about her writing and illustrating, as well as promoting her latest book Clarice Bean - Scram!

The children also had the opportunity to buy a copy of the book, with Lauren then signing them after her talk.

Lower School Teacher, Penny Kemp, who ran the event, said “Lauren Child is one of the most instantly recognisable illustrators working in children’s books and we were honoured and so excited to have her visit our school.

Pupils at Inskip Primary School reading Lauren's latest book Clarice Bean - Scram!

"The book isn't being released until 26th May so it is quite exciting that we are getting copies before it's release date!”

Penny added that the school is “extremely grateful” to Elaine Silverwood of Silverwood Events, without whom the day would never have happened.

Elaine brought Lauren to the school free of charge, and owns the Kirkham bookshop Book, Bean and Ice Cream, where Lauren's book will be available after the event.

Click here to watch the video from the day, and see below for pictures:

Lauren signed the pupils' books.

Pupils at Inskip Primary School reading Lauren's latest book.

Lauren signed the pupils' books.

Pupils at Inskip Primary School reading Lauren's latest book.

Lauren child with some of the pupils who attended the event.

Lauren Child meeting pupils at Inskip Primary School

Lauren Child meeting pupils at Inskip Primary School