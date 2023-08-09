Expert shares ways to safeguard children online in the new era of the internet

Parenting in 2023 can be tricky to naviagte, with smartphones and laptops providing a set of challenges for parents to navigate. As the internet has progressed things are only getting tougher with the rise of AI usage, misinformation online and more privacy concerns than ever for children browsing the web.

Founder of digital Skills provider Seren Kids Hannah Clifford shares expert tips for keeping kids safe online in the new age of the internet.

What can students be taught about online safety and Web3?

Browsing the web

Hannah advocates strongly for the 'Tell A Grown Up' approach, teaching children to communicate with parents about concerning things they may be experiencing online. Digital Safety classes are on the rise and providers like Seren Kids are becoming more popular fixtures in schools to teach children how to stay safe on the internet.

As part of the digital safety sessions, children are taught to be critical of information online and educated on the purpose of age-restricted content.

Hannah Clifford, Managing Director of Seren Kids, commented on the purpose of the clubs and why it is important to upskill children in digital skill sets. Hannah said:

“We need to teach children to be responsible online and to be kind citizens of the web, just as in the real world. Statistics show that children online will commit to more risky behaviours than they would in real life because they feel more protected by anonymity online. This is something we are trying to educate children and parents on through our digital skills clubs. We encourage educators and parents to have an open non judgemental environment where children and parents discuss their online lives, we also encourage parents to experience part of the children’s online lives first-hand to have better understanding.”

“Whilst there can be age restrictions for aspects of Web3 (the new era of the internet), children are likely to still access these platforms the way they do social media. Parents may not know a lot about platforms and the related communities, tools or resources. They may be unable to make informed decisions about their children using them or guide them on safe and responsible use. This is why getting Seren Kids Web 3 workshops into as many schools as possible is so important. Our goal is to minimise the digital divide and provide skills to all children”.

What parents should know about internet safety in the age of AI

Hannah also shared thoughts on web3 and the impact on children in the immediate future, saying:

“I think Web3 is going to be the dominant form of web in the not so far off future, in fact AI is already taking its place heavily across most industries including education. Web3 and future tech advancements are going to create jobs and modes of communication that do not even exist yet. In order to ensure our children are prepared and able to live safely alongside these advancements, parents and teachers need the correct training and education to be able to guide their children”.

“We already see children wearing apple watches, playing with smart robots and using Siri for homework. It’s more important than ever to help children understand how their data is harvested and how to properly consent to what happens to your personal data. We want kids to have a choice to benefit from automation and AI but also know how to live without it. We also want kids to understand the dangers of online social or gaming platforms where anonymity is permitted and how you may not know who you think you are talking to online”.