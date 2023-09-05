Even more.. proud school parents share adorable photos of their children going back to school in Lancashire
We asked you to show off your adorable children’s first day at school pictures, and you definitely did not disappoint, here are a selection of pictures our proud parents sent in.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
This week marks the return to the classroom for many of the county’s pupils and teachers.
Here’s a selection of mega cute pictures our readers sent in of their children on the first day of school!
1 / 7