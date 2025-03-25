Engineering the future: Accrington and Rossendale College welcomes final round of skills competition

Problem-solving students motored on as Accrington and Rossendale College (ARC) hosted the final event of this year’s Lancashire Colleges’ Skills Competition.

The college, part of the Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), was the setting for the Automotive Skills final of the prestigious 11-stage competition, with the teams watched by visiting MP Sarah Smith.

The Lancashire Colleges’ Skills Competition allows students from across the county to demonstrate their technical abilities in a series of practical challenges.

It provides teams with opportunities to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios while developing essential employability skills such as teamwork, resilience, and problem-solving. Over the course of the programme, ten different colleges hosted competitions in a variety of specialisms, giving students a chance to showcase their talents and engage with local employers.

Nelson and Colne College students performed strongly throughout the competition, winning the first event in Young Enterprise, which was held at the Nelson campus. The Accrington and Rossendale students rounded off the week with a win for their automotive team: Ali Hassan, Jaylen Allan, Theo Hitchon, Cameron Thompson

One of the competitors, 19-year-old Ali Hassan, from Accrington studying level 2 motor vehicle course, said: “It was a great experience to work under pressure and test my skills in a competitive environment. I’ve learned a lot from the experience that I’ll take into my future career. I wasn’t expecting to be able to talk to an MP today either.

“She seemed genuinely interested and it was good that we were able to tell her about what we’re doing.”

Student Tayub Hussain 18 also from Accrington studying Level 1 motor vehicle course added: “Getting feedback from industry professionals was really valuable. The tutors here are amazing and have taught us well. We’ve all been practising hard so it’s great that we’ve won today.”

Hyndburn MP Sarah Smith, who is also the government’s opportunity champion, was there on the day speaking to students and handing out the prizes. She said: “It’s been truly inspiring to witness the passion, talent, and determination of these students today.

“Competitions like this showcase the very best of technical education and the incredible potential we have in our future workforce. Further education colleges play a vital role in providing the opportunities and equipping young people with the skills our economy needs, and I’m proud to support initiatives that celebrate and elevate those achievements."

Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal of Nelson and Colne College Group, highlighted the importance of competitions like these in preparing students for employment. She said: “Taking part in skills competitions helps students develop technical expertise alongside the personal skills that employers are looking for.

“It’s a great way to connect education with industry and ensure our students are ready for the next step in their careers.”

Nelson and Colne College Group was recently rated outstanding by Ofsted, a status it has held for 20 years.

The Automotive Skills competition at ARC marked the conclusion of the Lancashire Colleges’ Skills Competition Programme 2025. This year’s programme has been sponsored by the NOCN Group and the Lancashire Skills Hub.