Elton Primary School celebrates appointment of long-serving teacher as new headteacher

Carolyn Ashworth with pupils at Elton Primary School, following appointment as Headteacher.

Elton Primary School in Bury, part of the Keep Learning Trust, is celebrating the appointment of dedicated and long-serving teacher, Carolyn Ashworth, as its new headteacher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carolyn, who first joined the school in 2008 as a Teaching Assistant, has devoted nearly two decades to Elton Primary. She officially stepped into her new role at the start of this academic year, marking a proud milestone both for her and the school community.

Carolyn reflected on her new role at the school, saying: “Starting a new role is always nerve-wracking, but I feel incredibly fortunate to already be part of such a warm and supportive school community. The staff, pupils and families have been so overwhelmingly positive, and it is truly an honour to lead this wonderful school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a young age, I always wanted to be a teacher - I was forever playing schools at home! I knew I wanted to work with children and help instil in them a love of learning. Elton is such a special place, which is why I’ve never wanted to leave. There’s a real sense of belonging here, where staff and children alike feel respected.

“I’ve been lucky to have had so many opportunities in my career, and I’m thankful for that. I’m also very proud of everything the school has achieved and the strong reputation it has within the local community. That’s something I’m eager to continue building on.

“Above all, I feel proud every day to work in such a lovely school, alongside fantastic staff, families and children.”

After qualifying as a teacher in 2014, Carolyn took on increasing responsibility within the school, progressing through leadership roles before this latest appointment as Headteacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Stephens, CEO at The Keep Learning Trust, added: “Carolyn has been at the heart of Elton for so many years, and her dedication to the school and its families has always shone through.

“I am absolutely delighted that Carolyn chose to apply for the role and came through the recruitment process with flying colours. I am certain she will lead the school with the same passion and commitment she has shown throughout her career.”