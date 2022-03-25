Eden bosses to submit Morecambe funding bid through Levelling Up scheme

As we reported last month, Eden bosses said they have had positive talks with the government over the plans to bring the Eden Project North to Morecambe.

Around £70m in government funding is being sought to push the scheme ahead.

In the latest online community forum held today, Friday, Eden bosses confirmed work was in progress on land transfer as well as design and pre-construction activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the Eden Project North might look.

Project manager Tim Neary said the necessary private funding is now in place, and Eden have been told by the government to submit an application for funding via the Levelling Up process.

This followed positive talks with Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, after the planning application was approved by Lancaster City Council in January.

The funding bid should be submitted in June, with an announcement expected later in the summer.

Eden bosses now aim to hold a soft opening of Eden North in late 2024, with a full opening set for 2025.

They have agreed with Lancaster City Council to take over the site this autumn once the full summer schedule of festivals and actitivies has ended with Vintage by the Sea this September.

In the meantime, work is progressing with local educational bodies such as Lancaster & Morecambe College over training and educational opportunities.

New courses are currently being developed to tie in with the Eden Project, and local employers can get involved in suggesting suitable ideas.

Plans already include courses in increasing environmental awareness, renewable energy and environmental responsibility in the workplace.

Research opportunities are also available through Lancaster University, who plan to hold a public event on Morecambe prom during May half-term to encourage involvement and ideas.

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created with the new seafront venue, which is linked to the Eden Project in Cornwall but will be distinctly focused on Morecambe Bay.