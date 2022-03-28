Headteacher Azra Butt has been shortlisted for the Headteacher of the Year award, and only discovered her success last Thursday, when the school surprised her with an assembly.

Azra said: "I am stunned and thrilled to be shortlisted for the National Pearson Award Head teacher of the Year Award! It’s a pure labour of love making sure that our fabulous children have the best possible start from the age of 2 right up to when they finish their primary school years at 11 years old.

“Eldon is a terrific team including Governors, staff, parents and volunteers who make the impossible happen. Our success transcends the community and our community gives back too, in bucket loads.

“Our pupils deserve the very best, and we are enjoying living out our vision to expect the best and be our best selves too!"

Last week, Eldon Primary School also found out that they had been shortlisted for Early Years Team of the Year at the Teaching Awards too- the first year the category has been awarded.

Azra added: " I am delighted and very proud of our amazing EYFS team! Led by my fabulous Deputy Head teacher, Miss Power, the team have flourished and thrived.

“Our Nursery and Reception classes hold their own, and love learning! We have high expectations for everyone, including our youngest pupils who are our signing ambassadors.

“The environment, both indoors, outdoors and in the wider community, provides the canvass for learning and our talented EYFS staff team make sure that they take advantage of all the facilities.

“The EYFS Team at Eldon is second to none. They are a truly a magical team who will move heaven and earth to ensure the very best for all those who attend our school. The Governors, pupils and rest of the staff team are just in awe of them!”

Established in 1998, The Pearson National Teaching Awards are an annual celebration of excellence in education, with 15 awards categories covering the primary, secondary and FE sectors in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.