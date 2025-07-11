Disability no barrier to degree apprenticeship success

A new University of Central Lancashire graduate from Preston has proved cerebral palsy and being dyslexic are no barriers to educational success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suliman Hussain, known as Suli, has celebrated graduating with a Distinction in his Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship (CMDA).

The 38-year-old completed his course one-day per week on day release while working full-time as a Youth Worker for Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) at Lancashire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prestonian said: “Graduating felt incredibly emotional and empowering. It’s not just the end of a course – it’s the result of determination, balancing work, study, and personal responsibilities. There were times I felt stretched juggling deadlines, pressures, and commitments, but I kept focused on the bigger picture and end goal.

Suliman Hussain in his academic cap and gown

“As someone with lived experience of disability and caring responsibilities, this achievement carries deep personal significance. It reflects not just academic success, but the journey of stepping into leadership with authenticity and purpose. I’m proud of how far I’ve come and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Suli chose the CMDA to strengthen his leadership and strategic management capabilities while continuing his work amplifying the voices of young people with SEND.

He said: “As a practitioner with lived experiences of disability, I wanted to gain the tools to influence change more effectively, challenge systemic barriers, and lead with authenticity. The CMDA offered the opportunity to combine academic learning with real-world application, helping me grow both personally and professionally. Being able to learn and immediately apply new concepts in my day-to-day role was incredibly rewarding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suli, who appreciated the course team’s supportive and down-to-earth approach to learning, is not finished with education yet.

He added: “I plan to continue developing my knowledge and understanding through either an MBA or a research degree, such as a PhD, to strengthen my ability to lead inclusive, values-driven change. I’m particularly interested in expanding my insight into leadership, organisational culture, and disability, and how these intersect to influence systems and practice.”