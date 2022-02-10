Yesterday, the Post reported on Chorley's Southlands High School being told it must improve, following its latest Ofsted inspection at the end of last year.

The report summarised that the school had "not been a happy place" for pupils the past few years but has seen great improvements recently, particularly around the curriculum and pupil behaviour.

However the inspectors stipulated that still much more needs to be done, with all four areas - the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management - requiring improvement.

Southlands High School was classed as "requires improvement" in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Upon the publication of Southland's latest report, our readers had plenty to say on our Facebook page.

Jaime Louise commented: "Its definitely not a happy place for my son! The school is a joke!"

Lucy Watson said: "Best thing I ever did was moving my daughter from here."

Chloe Szymanski wrote: "I left in 2020, worst school ever."

Rachel Young added: "No wonder it’s not a happy place u can just about breathe without getting a detention."

Jane Boudier wrote: "Didn’t need Ofsted to tell us us that, not been the same school since Mr Fowle left."

Cheryl Pilkington said: "No surprise was great when we was there many years ago."

Craig Parsons said: "In our recent experience a truly dreadful school with no regard for its pupils outcomes."

Countering the negative comments, Stephanie J Roberts said: "I guess it comes down to personal experience, My son is in year 8 & he's absolutely thriving - can't fault the place. Never had any trouble & I was particularly impressed with the support he received throughout online learning in lockdown."

Meanwhile, Helena Day commented: "yes the school is getting stricter with detentions/punishments, but only because they want the pupils to behave in the correct way!! my boys get detentions virtually every day- and they say "but mum, it was only for talking in class" but that's breaking the rules!! (and its only a 20 min detention at lunch time) I fully support the school for clamping down on behaviour- hopefully this is a step in the right direction for the Ofsted report."