DfE launches “The Big September Switch” to inspire career moves into early years

The Department for Education (DfE) today launches the Early Years Careers Guide – a new resource to inspire more people to consider a career in early years education.

The guide is at the heart of the DfE’s new Big September Switch campaign, which aims to inspire people from all walks of life to consider joining the early years & childcare workforce – helping to give every child the best start in life.

September is the perfect time for a switch. With routines reset after the summer, parents and others may find themselves with the headspace to reflect on new opportunities and career paths. Whether you're a parent looking to turn your experience into a meaningful profession, someone considering a career switch, or simply searching for a new path with purpose, the guide shows how a role in early years is more within reach than you might think.

With the expansion of 30 hours of funded childcare for eligible parents having started on 1st September, there are more opportunities than ever for a role in early years, and the launch of the guide is timely – arriving just as many people reassess their career goals and consider making a change.

Switch into something big

The guide includes:

· Step-by-step advice on how to apply for apprenticeships and training programmes

· Information on qualifications and how to gain them

· Real-life stories from people who’ve successfully made the switch

· Details on career progression and long-term opportunities

· Support available for different entry points – whether you're just starting out or switching from another field

To support this, the DfE has teamed up with Alice Stapleton, a leading career change coach, to offer expert advice and encouragement to those considering a move into the sector. Alice, who specialises in helping people navigate career transitions, said:

“Switching careers can feel daunting, but it’s also an incredible opportunity to find work that truly aligns with your values and strengths. Early years education offers a chance to make a real impact on children’s lives – and that’s something many people find deeply rewarding.”

Shelby Goth, of Preston, a Level 3 Apprentice, transitioned into early years after 14 years in retail management. Motivated by her love for children and desire to stay close to her new young family, she was inspired by her niece who works in early years and embraced an apprenticeship for its hands-on learning approach. Shelby takes pride in supporting babies’ development and leading the training room while completing her qualification.

“I have a big family, so have always been surrounded by babies and just loved it. My 21-year-old niece loves her job in early years, but it was something I never thought of for me as a career while I worked long retail hours. During my second maternity leave I just decided to take a leap and after 2 happy years, becoming an early year’s apprentice in the baby room, is the best decision I ever made”

Visit https://earlyyearscareers.campaign.gov.uk/the-big-september-switch/ to explore the guide and learn more about starting a career in early years education. For personalised support, call 0808 178 7880, Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 5:30pm (excluding bank holidays).