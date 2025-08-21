Determination, support and progression: one students education journey

By Jacqueline Jordan
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 17:21 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 08:56 BST
Abdul- Raheem Araf’s maths journey wasn’t easy. After two unsuccessful attempts whilst at boarding school, many assumed a pass was out of reach.

He refused to accept that. On his third try, he earned a grade 5 in GCSE maths, a breakthrough that changed what felt possible. At the same time, he completed a Level 2 BTEC in Applied Science with a Triple D*, showing the same resilience across a demanding programme.

Most Popular

“Failing twice made me doubt myself,” Abdul says, “but thinking of my dad, who passed away, kept me going. Seeing that grade 5 this time felt surreal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

College support made a difference. Abdul describes his tutors as “absolutely fantastic,” adding, “I got maximum help all the way through.” His most memorable moment wasn’t a test, but a trip to Blackpool Pleasure Beach with his BTEC group, proof that belonging and community fuel confidence. Outside class, he works part-time in a busy restaurant, which he says has helped him keep calm-under-pressure and improve his communication skills.

Abdul- Raheem Araf’placeholder image
Abdul- Raheem Araf’

Now Abdul is progressing to an Access to Higher Education course in healthcare, with a clear aim: a career as a paramedic, which will involve a three-year degree in Paramedic Sciences.

This is exactly what resits offer, an academic route that unlocks the next step. At NCC, that route is even stronger, with a 99 per cent pass rate in English and maths, far beyond the national average.

Abdul added: “Resitting at NCC didn’t just help me pass, it’s ultimately put me on my future career path towards becoming a paramedic so I can help people when they need it most.”

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice