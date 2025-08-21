Determination, support and progression: one students education journey

Abdul- Raheem Araf’s maths journey wasn’t easy. After two unsuccessful attempts whilst at boarding school, many assumed a pass was out of reach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He refused to accept that. On his third try, he earned a grade 5 in GCSE maths, a breakthrough that changed what felt possible. At the same time, he completed a Level 2 BTEC in Applied Science with a Triple D*, showing the same resilience across a demanding programme.

“Failing twice made me doubt myself,” Abdul says, “but thinking of my dad, who passed away, kept me going. Seeing that grade 5 this time felt surreal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

College support made a difference. Abdul describes his tutors as “absolutely fantastic,” adding, “I got maximum help all the way through.” His most memorable moment wasn’t a test, but a trip to Blackpool Pleasure Beach with his BTEC group, proof that belonging and community fuel confidence. Outside class, he works part-time in a busy restaurant, which he says has helped him keep calm-under-pressure and improve his communication skills.

Abdul- Raheem Araf’

Now Abdul is progressing to an Access to Higher Education course in healthcare, with a clear aim: a career as a paramedic, which will involve a three-year degree in Paramedic Sciences.

This is exactly what resits offer, an academic route that unlocks the next step. At NCC, that route is even stronger, with a 99 per cent pass rate in English and maths, far beyond the national average.

Abdul added: “Resitting at NCC didn’t just help me pass, it’s ultimately put me on my future career path towards becoming a paramedic so I can help people when they need it most.”