Now Danny Bretherton is aiming for singing stardom after making his TV debut on The Voice Kids.

Danny struggled when fellow pupils at a Chorley school made fun of his musical talents in the playground and on social media.

But all that changed when his parents switched him to Southlands High. And already he has won through the first round of auditions for the ITV talent show.

Danny in full voice on The Voice Kids (Image: ITV)

He appears next on Saturday July 15 in the second round, with a place in the semi-finals and even the final up for grabs.

"We're so, so proud of him," said mum Ranveer at home in Chorley. "He's done so well to get through his first appearance on TV with flying colours.

"To be honest if he had still been at his old school he wouldn't have gone on the show, because he was so badly affected by the taunts from other children there.

"But at Southlands it's been the total opposite. Everyone has been so supportive, the staff and the children. They have given him the confidence to give it a go on The Voice and it was amazing seeing him on Saturday's programme. It must have taken a lot of courage to go through with it.

"The stick Daniel used to get at the other school was so cruel. One of his videos got shared on social media and he was taunted by other pupils. It go so bad that we decided to change schools and it has worked out so well."

Danny, who also excels at athletics - he runs for Blackburn Harriers - plucked up the courage to entre The Voice Kids and made it through to the first blind auditions from an original entry of around 360,000 young hopefuls.

Mum Ranveer, a mortgage advisor, explained: "Only about 60 kids got through to the blind auctions. They are whittled down to 16 and they go into the semi-finals and final.

