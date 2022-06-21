Whilst Create Homes is currently constructing new homes at St William’s Gate on Garstang Road, Site Manager Jason Dandy and his team of contractors from SML Painters and Decorators Ltd and LUXE Brickwork Limited also gave their time and expertise to help Pilling St. John’s during the school holidays.

The decorating team painted the school hall, whilst the brick contractors created a new opening in the playground wall for a gateway at the back of the school, allowing easier access to a running track and the ‘Forest School’ area, which provides an opportunity for child-lead learning through exploration and interaction with nature.

Throughout the duration of the building work, which took the two teams four days to complete, Create Homes made sure that children were kept safe when walking to school across the site, by providing a secure fenced pathway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Site Manager at Create Homes’ St. William’s Gate development Jason Dandy with Regional Sales Manager Georgia Bridge, the acting headteacher Pilling St John’s CE Primary School, Lisa Hill, and pupils.

In a message to Create Homes, acting Headteacher, Lisa Hill wrote: “Please pass on my thanks to the workers who completed the work. They were professional, friendly and very approachable. They explained what they were doing and what they needed clearly to us and put us at ease. They worked with us to ensure that they had access to school and have done a brilliant job in the work they carried out. The children have been very excited to see the hall painted and the hole in the wall has already made a massive difference to access to the field and Forest School area.”

The school children had previously engaged with Create Homes when they presented the Sales Team with a show board welcoming new residents to the housing development and advertising their school to new families.

Georgia Bridge, Area Sales Manager at Create Homes commented: “St William’s Gate development has proved very popular with buyers and I feel that our connection with the local community can only get stronger as more new families move onto the development. We wish everyone at the school the very best for the future and we are really happy that you like the improvements.”