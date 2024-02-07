County Councillor meets students in National Apprenticeship Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire County Councillor, Barrie Yates has met students interested in construction careers at a housing development in Bamber Bridge to help promote National Apprenticeship Week.

Hosted by housebuilder Persimmon at their Brindle Park development, County Councillor Yates met students from Preston Vocational Centre.

The students met with five Persimmon apprentices working on the site and were given a tour of the development, which will deliver 261 new homes when complete.

Lancashire County Councillor Barrie Yates, with Ian MacDonald, Regional Apprenticeship Manager Persimmon and the students.

Meeting the learners on site, Lancashire County Councillor Barrie Yates said: ‘It is encouraging to see so many young people taking up the building trade.

‘It was great to find out more about Persimmon and to see them employing and supporting young people in apprenticeships in a variety of trades across construction to build new homes.’

National Apprenticeship Week brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the difference that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

Anthony Mansfield, Persimmon Managing Director for Lancashire and Cumbria said: ‘It’s great to be able to host Councillor Yates and learners from Preston Vocational Centre and showcase the skills apprentices are putting to use on site and the support they receive from our Apprenticeship Managers.

‘We’re proud of the relationships we have with Preston Vocational Centre here in Preston helping young people develop the skills they need to embark upon one of the many fulfilling careers construction has to offer.”