Coronation celebrations at St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Preston

On Friday, May 5 children and staff from St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, part of the Mater Ecclesiae Catholic Multi Academy Trust, enjoyed a day of fun coronation filled activities. The children, dressed in white and blue, were treated to a special lunch outside in the style of a street party! There was singing and celebrating as well as a special treat of an ice lolly. They started off the coronation weekend as a school family - ready to continue the celebrations with their own families over the weekend.