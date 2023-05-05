News you can trust since 1886
Coronation celebrations at St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Preston

Children and staff celebrate the King’s Coronation

By Louise WoolfallContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:40 BST
Children and staff celebrating the Coronation.
Children and staff celebrating the Coronation.

On Friday, May 5 children and staff from St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, part of the Mater Ecclesiae Catholic Multi Academy Trust, enjoyed a day of fun coronation filled activities. The children, dressed in white and blue, were treated to a special lunch outside in the style of a street party! There was singing and celebrating as well as a special treat of an ice lolly. They started off the coronation weekend as a school family - ready to continue the celebrations with their own families over the weekend.

Children and staff celebrating the Coronation.
Children and staff celebrating the Coronation.
Children and staff celebrating the Coronation.
Children and staff celebrating the Coronation.
Children and staff celebrating the Coronation.
Children and staff celebrating the Coronation.
Children and staff celebrating the Coronation.
Children and staff celebrating the Coronation.
