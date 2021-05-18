Contractors want go-ahead to start work on new Tarleton school

The scheme, which is part of the Government's £1bn School Rebuilding Programme, looks set to get underway this September with preparatory works on the site next to the existing school.

An application has now been submitted to West Lancashire Council for Phase One of the project, which will create temporary construction zones, fencing and hardstanding, together with site cabins and drainage work.

Contractors say they want to get on with preparing the site, even if the full planning application has not yet been approved.

How the new Tarleton Academy could look (Image: Tarleton Academy)

More than 40 residents in neighbouring properties have been consulted about work getting underway on a demarcated construction area and drainage diversion works on land beyond the school's existing multi-use games area (MUGA).

Tarleton Academy, which is part of the Endeavor Learning Trust, has been selected as one of the first in England to get a new building after the Department for Education announced its rebuilding programme in February.

The list of urgent schools includes some which are considered to have buildings in the worst condition across England, many of them in the North and the Midlands.

More than £1bn has been set aside to tackle the first 50 projects together with Lytham St Annes High School and Whitworth Community High School in Rossendale.

The Government rates a replacement Tarleton Academy amongst the most urgent school projects in England.

The Phase One application to West Lancashire Council says: "Subject to planning approval it is envisaged the new school will be open for the start of the academic year in September 2023."

The new-build will include classrooms, science labs, dining space, swimming pool hall and main hall, alongside a new MUGA. The plans also include an extended and reconfigured car park, bike shelters and a bus turning area.