Community fund creates 'reading for pleasure' corner in Burscough School

A Burscough primary school has a new quiet reading area thanks to community funding from homebuilder Redrow.

Burscough Bridge Methodist School successfully applied for Redrow’s Burscough Community Fund, launched to celebrate the opening of a new phase at its development in the town – The Grange at Yew Tree Park.

This voluntary gift to the community is over and above the statutory investment from Redrow as part of the planning process, which includes contributions to community infrastructure of more than £2 million.

“We applied for this community fund to purchase book stands and seating for our classrooms to promote ‘Reading for Pleasure’,” said Louise Tyrer, headteacher at Burscough Methodist School.

Sofia Delgado and pupils in the reading corner. Photo: Redrow

“Our children learn to read as part of our curriculum, but we want to encourage a love of reading to enhance their wellbeing and self- esteem.

“We are a small school and our funds are very limited, which does not allow us to pursue projects that are not funded as part of the curriculum. ‘Reading for Pleasure’ is such an important part of life that we want our pupils to be able to benefit from that experience. Thank you to Redrow for this funding.”

Sian Pitt, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “Our new fund was launched with the community in mind. I’m so pleased that we were able to help Burscough Methodist School create this area for their pupils.”

The new phase at The Grange at Yew Tree Park will form an extension to the popular development, located on Liverpool Road South. The 12.5-acre parcel of land will include 169 new homes, 59 of which will be affordable housing.