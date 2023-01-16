Inspectors judged Clitheroe Royal Grammar School “outstanding” in November for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and Sixth Form provision.

The report recognises that “pupils and students flourish from the high expectations set by leaders and teachers” and “pupils and students are prepared remarkably well for the next stage of their education, employment or training.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher, Mr James Keulemans, said: “I am so pleased that our wonderful children, supportive parents and excellent staff and governors

Pupils at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School with staff members (from left to right): Mrs K. L. Johnston, Deputy Headteacher and Head of Sixth Form; Mr J. M. Keulemans, Headteacher; and Miss J. Renold, Deputy Headteacher and Head of Main School.

have been recognised in this way.