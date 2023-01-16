Clitheroe Royal Grammar School judged ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted
A Clitheroe school has smashed its Ofsted inspection, achieving “Outstanding” in all areas.
Inspectors judged Clitheroe Royal Grammar School “outstanding” in November for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and Sixth Form provision.
The report recognises that “pupils and students flourish from the high expectations set by leaders and teachers” and “pupils and students are prepared remarkably well for the next stage of their education, employment or training.”
Headteacher, Mr James Keulemans, said: “I am so pleased that our wonderful children, supportive parents and excellent staff and governors
have been recognised in this way.
"We are so privileged to work within such a vibrant school community and with dedicated young people that our day-to-day experience is a pleasure. It is wonderful that this has been acknowledged and that the school’s quality of provision has been judged ‘Outstanding’ across the board, testament to the continued effort that everyone puts in to ensure our students receive a top-quality education.”