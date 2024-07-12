Class of 2024: 9 great Year 6 primary school class photos from all around the Ribble Valley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:45 BST

You only leave primary school once - ideally with memories to treasure and new friendships galore.

And this time of year always brings photo day, when classes come together one last time to smile for the camera and have their last days of primary school immortalised.

Here we've collated the photos that schools across the Ribble Valley have sent in - can you spot your child?

Beech Class

1. Barrow URC Primary School

Beech Class | Contributed

2. Bolton by Bowland CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School

Contributed

3. Brookside Primary School

Contributed

4. Chatburn C of E Primary School

Contributed

