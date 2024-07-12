And this time of year always brings photo day, when classes come together one last time to smile for the camera and have their last days of primary school immortalised.
Here we've collated the photos that schools across the Ribble Valley have sent in - can you spot your child?
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.