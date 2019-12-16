Christmas school holidays 2019: when do the schools in Lancashire break up for the festive period?

In a few days, the school bells will ring for the last time in 2019.

Schools across Lancaster, Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, Ribble Valley, Morecambe and Burnley are preparing to close their doors so that children and teachers alike can enjoy a blissful two weeks off.

And while the dates are fixed for the most part, there is a small amount of variation each year in different schools and areas.

Here are the key school holiday dates for your diary this Christmas and New Year.

When are the schools off for Christmas?

The official Christmas holiday dates have been published for schools across Lancashire.

However, it's worth noting that academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authorities, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

In terms of actual timings, schools can set their own closing times on the last day of term, so it's worth checking with your child's school directly.

Lancaster

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Additionally, certain schools have training days scheduled for either Friday 20 December 2019 or Monday 6 January 2020.

Preston

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Additionally, certain schools have training days scheduled for Monday 6 January 2020.

Chorley

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Additionally, certain schools have training days scheduled for Monday 6 January 2020.

South Ribble

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Additionally, certain schools have training days scheduled for Friday 20 December 2019.

Morecambe

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Additionally, certain schools have training days scheduled for Friday 20 December 2019 and/or Monday 6 January 2020.

Ribble Valley

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Additionally, certain schools have training days scheduled for Friday 20 December 2019.

Burnley

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Additionally, certain schools have training days scheduled for Thursday 19 December 2019, Friday 20 December 2019 or Monday 6 January 2020. .

