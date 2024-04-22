Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Little Adventurers Nursery in Astley Village was rated ‘good’ by the education watchdog following a visit on February 22.

The nursery, which has a total number of 40 places, was classed as good across all four categories.

This includes the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'leadership and management' and 'personal development’.

Inspectors said children “arrive at the setting with a big smile on their faces” and “staff are positive role models”.

Little Adventurers Nursery in Astley Village was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted (Credit: Google)

“They [staff] talk sensitively to them if they become upset,” the report added.

“They help identify quick solutions that will make the children feel better.

“As a result, children are happy and engaged in their learning.”

Inspectors also found the curriculum supported “children to be independent” and staff “celebrate children's efforts to have a go”.

The report said: “Babies crawl and pull themselves up, inside and outside, with ease.

“Older children learn how to put on their own coats and shoes.”

“Children are developing confidence in their own learning abilities.”

Safety at the nursery was found to be a high priority, with a key code system ensuring the building was secure.

Children were also taught how to keep themselves safe, and support was offered for children at home, including advice about toilet training.

Staff teach children simple mathematical concepts as they play, and children develop good literacy skills.

Inspectors said to improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should: