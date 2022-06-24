Chorley-based cruise company Panache Cruises forges placement relationship with UCLan

This week, Panache Cruises has announced plans to work closely with UCLan in providing placements for students who are studying International Tourism Management at the university.

The first student, Jon Goodhson, has already been placed, having recently joined the cruise retailer on a part-time basis until the end of August 2023, after which he will revert to part time until he completes his studies in 2024.

James Cole, founder and managing director of Panache Cruises, said: “Having been a UCLAN graduate myself I am delighted that we have started a relationship with the University and agreed to take student placements with those studying International Tourism Management.

The first UCLan student to be placed at Pancache Cruises, Jon Goodhson.

“I have incredibly fond memories of my time at UCLAN and believe it to be one of the best universities in the country. I am pleased to have now formed a future working relationship with their travel and tourism faculty, so I can in some small way give something back and help develop the travel leaders of the future.”

Talking about his recent placement, Jon added: “Working with James and his team has given me much needed first-hand experience of working in travel and tourism and, given James’s vast experience and knowledge of the sector, this is a great opportunity for me. In the short time I have been working with the business I have learned so much and the experience will help no end with my studies.”

Commenting on behalf of UCLAN, Dr Carley Sutton, the course Leader, added: “Our BA (Hons) International Tourism Management degree allows students to embark on a year’s placement as part of their degree programme. Having experience within the industry as well as studying will develop industry leaders. It’s fantastic that Panache Cruises is supporting our students in this exciting journey.”

James, a former pupil of Chorley’s Parklands High School and Leyland’s Runshaw College, launched Panache Cruises, which specialises in luxury cruises, in July 2020 after using the first period of lockdown to develop the business plan.

In its first years of trading, the business generated more than £5 million in sales, despite the industry being amongst the worst impacted by the pandemic.

The business is now generating more than £10 m in sales in its second year of operation and James’ ambition is for Panache Cruises to become the leading retailer of luxury cruises in the UK by 2025.

In the last few months, Panache Cruises has brought on a further 11 new recruits to the business and had vacancies to employ four more full time employees.

Bolton born James was also awarded Entrepreneur of the year 2021 by The Travel Trade Gazette, one of the UK’s largest trade publications, and is an MBA graduate and Honorary Fellow of the University of Central Lancashire.