Charity challenge displays commendable community spirit at BRGS

A group of Year 10 pupils tapped into the school-wide generosity at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School (BRGS) to raise over £6,000 as part of a charity challenge.

The Rossendale Youth Enterprise Challenge brought together five secondary schools from across the borough to spread winter warmth with a series of charitable events aimed at raising vital funds for Rossendale Hospice.

A charity that is close to the hearts of many at BRGS and throughout the local area, Rossendale Hospice provides care for patients and their families living with cancer and other life-limiting conditions.

Ten pupils - Ava Grehan, Max Harrison, Lola Hearn, Anaya Khan, Oscar Maher, Lola McKenzie, Josh McLean, Lyla Niaz-Dickinson, Henry Sagar and Anna Wilson - spearheaded BRGS’ charitable efforts as they organised a wide range of fundraising endeavours in the weeks leading up to Christmas and continuing over the festive season.

The philanthropic group arranged activities to cater to the interests of all pupils as they strived to bring smiles to the faces of those both in school and across the wider community.

For pupils with a passion for sport, a sponsored run and a basketball/netball shootout were held on the school’s sports pitches, with more than 500 pupils participating across both events.

BRGS bookworms enjoyed searching for their next captivating read at a book sale, with pupils, parents and staff donating pre-loved books for the charitable cause.

Helping to spread festive cheer throughout the school, pupils wrote personalised messages of friendship and support on labels attached to candy canes that were hand-delivered to recipients during form time.

Sweet and festive treats were also on offer during a Christmas raffle held by the Year 10 pupils during the final assembly of term. Provided by local businesses, prizes included tubs of chocolates, bathroom luxuries such as bath bombs and vouchers to spend in shops or on fun-filled experiences.

The pupils’ fundraising efforts didn’t end when the term finished, however, as three members of the group - Josh McLean, Max Harrison and Henry Sagar – took part in the ‘12Ks of Christmas’.

Beginning on Christmas Day, the trio started by running one kilometre, adding a further kilometre to their distance each day until the 12th day (Sunday 5 January) when they would run 12 kilometres.

After each running a total of 78km over the 12 days, Josh, Max and Henry completed their Herculean challenge in freezing conditions after Rossendale had been coated in a carpet of deep snow.

Once the totals were collected from the various fundraising activities, each participating school was invited to attend a celebration evening on 28 January where it was announced that the five schools had raised an incredible combined total of £11,873.93. Of which, the group of BRGS pupils raised a staggering £6,280.82.

During the ceremony, which was attended by the Mayor of Rossendale, the ten BRGS pupils earned awards for Most Money Raised Per Pupil, Most Profit Raised and the Most Innovative Fundraising Idea.

In addition, Josh, Max and Henry also earned a Special Recognition Award for their efforts in completing the 12Ks of Christmas, which raised a remarkable £1,163 towards the school’s total.

Reflecting on the incredible ingenuity of the Year 10 pupils and the generosity of the wider school community, James Johnstone, Principal of Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, said:

“Our pupils have done us proud with the excellent planning, organisation and delivery of their various fundraising activities. They all worked really hard as a team and individually in the development of various activities during the competition period. At times, some of them were out of their comfort zone but they persevered regardless.

“The level of support from our school community has been overwhelming and we thank all our pupils, staff and parents for their efforts, their commitment to helping others and for providing practical assistance in raising funds for Rossendale Hospice."